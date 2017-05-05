Evansville Filmmakers Launch Kickstarter to Fund New Independent Film ‘Bullitt County’

Evansville natives, Josh Riedford and David McCracken need our help to get their newest independent film, Bullitt County, finished and ready for its theatrical release.

I first met Josh and David (both Memorial High School grads, now persuing their film making dreams in L.A.) several years ago when they reached out to me asking if I could help get the word out about their debut film, Daylight, a "found footage," super-natural thriller (available on Amazon). We've remained in touch ever since as they'll keep me posted on new projects their working on, including their latest, the aforementioned, Bullitt County.

Taking place in 1970's Kentucky, the film centers around four friends who travel to Bullitt County, Kentucky for a bachelor party weekend before getting wrapped up in a treasure hunt of sorts after learning of an old legend claiming the existence of buried Prohibition money in the area. The "action-thriller," as Josh calls, it spirals out of control as the friends turn on each other in their search for the potential riches.

While the film is nearly done, there are still a few things that need to be taken care of including some visual effects and sound. That's where you and I come in.

Josh and David are looking for $45,000 to help them finish Bullitt County and have created a Kickstarter campaign where you can make a donation of as much or as little as you can afford.

For now, the Kickstarter is the only place you can see the trailer, and Josh and David promise to reward those of us who help fund the film with bonus material others won't have access to including deleted scenes, production stills, and previews of the film's score.

I watched the trailer earlier today, and I can honestly say, this film looks like its going to be amazing! It has everything I look for in a film, action, deceit, even a little comedy mixed in for levity. I can't wait to see the finished product! Check out it on Kickstarter, and throw the guys a couple of bucks to help them get it out there for the world to see.