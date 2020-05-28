Evansville Church Offering Free Haircuts for Single Moms and Kids

A few years ago, I decided to stop coloring my hair. I've been blessed with thick, wavy hair and it just got to be too much for me to try to squeeze a three to four hour appointment into my schedule. Plus, it grows so fast, I was having to get touch ups every other month. So, I went au naturel and never looked back! It's kind of crazy because my hair is naturally a weird copper - strawberry blonde color so it actually looks kind of like it's colored more now than when I was getting it done in a more ashy blond tone.

Now, I can go grab a quick cut and it only takes about 30 minutes! I still have to go every couple of months but I can be in and out. I have learned in the past few months when salons were closed that even tho my roots weren't showing, I still NEED to get those dead ends taken off religiously. So does my daughter!

Right now, with many jobs on hold for the past few months, household budgets might be tight - especially for single moms who are trying to make ends meet for their kids. With summer coming, hair cuts are essential! So, one local church is offering free haircut gift cards for single moms who need to get their kids in to the barber or stylist asap!

The Hills Church in Evansville wrote a post on Facebook about their offer:

WE LOVE OUR COMMUNITY AND WANT TO CONTINUE TO HELP. FREE HAIRCUTS FOR SINGLE MOMS AND THEIR KIDS. DIRECT MESSAGE US FOR YOUR GIFT CARD. MAX 3 PER HOUSEHOLD LIMITED SUPPLY.