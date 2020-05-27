Indiana BMV Reinstating Late Fees Beginning July 1st

As the state of Indiana starts to slowly reopen with Governor Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan, the state's Bureau of Motor Vehicles is working toward getting back to business which includes a reinstatement of late fees that had been waived after the state's stay-at-home order was enacted back in March.

The fees were put on hold in an effort to help Hoosiers who could not get to BMV branches to renew their driver's license, state ID card, license plate, etc. due to the order.

In a press release issued Friday, the Bureau announced those fees would be returning as of July 1st and strongly encouraged residents to book an appointment with their local branch before June 30th to avoid accruing them. The BMV had also waived online credit card transaction fees when the stay-at-home order went into effect, and will be reinstating those as well as of July 1st.

Despite restrictions easing as the state is now into Phase 3 of the reopening plan, the BMV encourages residents to do their renewals through the My BMV website whenever possible, which in my experience is super easy and useful, especially these days if you're still a little uneasy being around people.

[Source: Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles]