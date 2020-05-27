If You Soak Strawberries In Salt Water, Tiny Worms Crawl Out

I know there are a lot of strawberry lovers out there who are about to be completely turned off by this, but if I had to see it, so do you!

There's a Tik Tok video going viral right now and it's all about strawberries. It's a video that might make you never want to eat a strawberry again. If you just wash your strawberries off in the sink, you're doing it all wrong.

Here's what you really need to do:

Fill up a bowl full of water

Add in salt

Wait for the salt to dissolve

Then add in your strawberries

Soak them for about 30 minutes and then watch what happens.

What you will witness is nothing short of disgusting. Tiny white worms will crawl out of the strawberries after you soak them in salt water.Yes, tiny white worms are living inside the very strawberries that you eat.

Now, I am not a fan of strawberries, this is just one more reason for me not to eat them. Can you imagine how many of these worms you have eaten in your lifetime? My guess is probably way more than you care to count.

I suppose you could always look on the bright side. Those worms are probably packed full of protein. Even that isn't enough to look past the worms crawling out of the strawberries for me. If you never eat strawberries again, don't blame me. Blame social media!