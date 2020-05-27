Take a break from the hustle of work and watch a live feed from the "Jelly Cam" at Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California.

I have to thank my friend Hillary for sharing this on Facebook. She was hosting a "watch party" and of course, I had to click to see what was happening. I mean, come on. Jelly fish? Live? I'm in! I was immediately entranced by the visuals of the pink jellies and their tentacles floating delicately in and out of frame and I knew you needed to see it too.

Admittedly, I am not a big fan of jelly fish - at least not when I am invading their natural habitat pretending to be a mermaid. I love to visit the beach and I love to swim in the ocean. I do not however, love to swim with jelly fish. I know. I know. I completely understand the absurdity here. So while I don't like to swim with them, I do like to watch them. They are fantastically whimsical looking creatures and the live feed from Monterey Bay Aquarium was exactly the distraction from the stresses of coming back to work after a long weekend. But don't take my word for it. Watch for yourself and just try to not find yourself entranced. I dare you!