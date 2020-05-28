Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville Announces Reopening Date

Like so many businesses that attract large amounts of people, the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, a favorite destination for many in the Tri-State, was forced to shut down as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread its way across the U.S. Now, as states begin to slowly reopen, the Resort has announced they will be reopening later this summer.

In a video posted on Facebook Tuesday, the date you can circle on your calendar, or mark in your phone's calendar anyway, is Thursday, June 25th, 2020.

Even though they will be reopening, expect a few differences all across the hotel that reflect our current "new normal." All of which are illustrated in the video below from Marriot Hotels, owner of the Gaylord Opryland.

One thing not addressed in the video, or on the Marriott's Cleanliness Council website is whether or not guests will be asked or required to wear protective masks while outside of their rooms. However, that question was answered in the comments of the reopening video.

(Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center via Facebook)

I'm going to assume you wondering if their new part indoor - part outdoor water park, SoundWaves, will reopen with the rest of the hotel (I was), and we're not alone. That question was also asked and answered in the comments section of the video post.

(Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center via Facebook)

Hooray! My family and I had the chance to experience SoundWaves last summer, and it was awesome. I'm so glad to hear they'll be able to reopen it with the rest of the hotel.

Speaking of experiencing SoundWaves, be sure to listen all summer long for your chance to score a trip to the Gaylord Opryland Resort so you can experience it for yourself.

[Source: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center on Facebook]