Feed Evansville in Immediate Need of Volunteers

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent stay-at-home orders (which are now starting to be eased in phases), left many residents who already struggled to put food on the table even more "food insecure," many of which are still struggling despite the easing of restrictions. But, as we in the Tri-State always do, those of us who can assist those who need it jump right in to lend a helping hand.

The Feed Evansville Task Force was formed shortly after the pandemic made its way to our area as a way to do just that through partnerships with local businesses, non-profits, and food agencies. The food collected is then packaged and sold weekly to those who need it at a cost of $40. One box is packed with enough food to feed a family of four.

In order to keep operating costs low, and help keep the supply lines going, Feed Evansville relies on volunteers like you and I to jump in lend a hand doing things such as packing the boxes they sell, as well as delivering those boxes to the homes of the families who need them.

The organization currently has multiple volunteer opportunities scheduled through August 31st, many of which have no volunteers committed yet, including several this week and early next (May 27th through June 5th, 2020). If you, your family, your church, or any organization you're involved with are available, sign up for a slot or two (or three, or four) on this online sign up sheet.

In other Feed Evansville news, the organization announced today they are partnering with Christian Fellowship Church at 4100 Millersburg Road in Evansville, to offer free food boxes to community members who need them this Saturday (May 30th, 2020) from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

[Source: Feed Evansville on Facebook]