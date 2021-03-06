EPD Officers Saw Possible UFO Seen By Others In Evansville and Louisville [VIDEO]

As I promised, I am going to keep updating you on this developing story. The first week in February, many people in Evansville and Louisville, saw a series of strange flashing lights in the skies over the Tristate.

Things like this happen and are reported all the time. But, what is so strange and unique about these particular sightings is that they all happened on the very same night. Something was out there, we just don't know what it was. As pointed out on the morning show, the Tristate is right in the center of three army installations; Ft. Cambell, Ft. Knox, and Crane. So, there might be a reasonable explanation as to what so many saw in the sky that night. But, no one has given any explanation, so for now, that means it's unidentified, or a UFO.

Evansville Police officer, Trendon D'mechi, posted this video, on this Facebook page of the lights he saw were also seen on the very same night as Erica and Donnie.

He and his partner were parked on the corner of Governor Street and Sweetser Avenue, in Evansville. Listen to the shock in his voice as he takes a video of the lights.



Did you see anything that night? If so, message me through the WKDQ Facebook page.

The original article of UFO seen In Louisville.

During the month of February, the number of possible UFO reports was higher than normal. No one is sure why that is or how to explain it. After posting an article about possible UFO sightings around the county and here in Evansville, I received a message on Facebook from a woman in Louisville who saw the very same lights, on the same night they were recorded in Evansville.

Erica and her family love to study the stars. They have telescopes and equipment set up to see all that is happening. She sent me these two remarkable videos.

Take a look.

Thank you, Erica, for sharing the videos with me. Erica told me she has a new telescope, so hopefully, we will get some more cool images and videos of the sky.

Original Article and Evansville, IN, Sighting

When it comes to UFOs and aliens, I've always been fascinated. As a child, I read and watched everything I could find. Whether it was every Scholastic book about aliens or every alien-related episode of the television series, In Search Of..., I was obsessed.

I even had an encounter with a UFO when I was around 10 years old. It happened late at night as we were outside trying to round up some cows that had broke through the fence around the barn lot. My horse had followed the cows through the open fencing and had made her way into the wide-open field beside our house. Every time I would try to lure her back to the barn, she would try and play keep-away with me. As I tried to get close to her, she led me further into the field. The rest of my family was in the back part of the barn lot, so I was totally alone, in the dark night, chasing down my silly horse.

What I saw that night, so many years ago, has left a lasting impression on me. I saw a series of lights, traveling through the sky, in a perfectly aligned formation. It was as if the ship itself was invisible. I could see the night sky and stars through the formation of lights. I also hear a low and faint humming sound, unlike anything I had ever heard before. The lights seemed to be hovering very low. I was so drawn to what I was witnessing, I felt as if I could reach up and touch the unknown vessel.

I'm not sure how much time passed, but it seemed like a very long time. My mom said it could only have been about 10 minutes, but to me, it seemed like hours. It was so weird.

As I was in a trance, watching the lights move slowing over me, the lights flew away, together, very fast. The lights made tails of light, behind them, just like in the movies, and suddenly they were gone. I never saw the light again.

Recently, strange lights were seen in the skies over Evansville, IN. Take a look at a video of the lights.

We discussed, on the show, the American Airlines pilot that reported seeing a cylinder-shaped UFO flying over the top of his plane on a flight from Cincinnati to Phoenix. The radio conversation, about the UFO, was intercepted and made public. American Airlines has since asked that any questions about what was seen by their people be referred to the FBI.

This sighting and the one in Evansville are just two of many recently reported UFO sightings around the country. Interesting. I will continue to follow this recent uptake in UFO sightings and do follow-up articles.

