A nice little run by the Chicago Cubs at the end of the season helped to dull the pain a little. Sure, we all knew it was gonna be a rough season, it's not like the Cubs made White Sox type statements about how awesome things were gonna be...ouch.

Wrigleyville is one of my favorite places, ever. I took my wife to her first Chicago Cubs game this year and I felt like a tour guide...A tour guide that was 6 years old and talking the entire time, because I was with my favorite person in my favorite place.

If you go to Wrigleyville and Wrigley Field there are a few stops you must make. Check out the statues, get your pic by the welcome sign, check out the new park if you have time, and of course hit Murphy's for a cold one or four.

Check out this video that the Chicago Cubs put together with some amazing drone footage! Not only do you get views of Wrigley Field you've probably never seen before, but the lead up getting into the stadium is pretty incredible at well.

There are surprises, twists and turns that will show Wrigley Field history, and as a Cubs fan you will smile the entire time and think...hey, I didn't know that!

Thank you Chicago Cubs for an AMAZING look at Wrigley Field, you can fly the "W," for putting this video together.