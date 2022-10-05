The Daviess County Pork Producers will be serving up some delicious pork burgers during the next Yard Party to benefit SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together). You can help the animals at the Daviess County Animal Shelter just by stopping by to eat.

SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together)

Saving Animals In Need Together is a group created by animal advocate community volunteers. They help area shelters and animal rescues to help animals in need. The mission of SAINT is to raise money to help shelter animals with medical costs, transport them to rescues, help with the cost of the low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and so much more. I know many of the volunteers personally and they are homeless animal advocates that want to save as many animals as possible. Many volunteers transport animals out of area shelters and then drive across the country to give pets a second chance at life. They are hard-working dedicated heroes. SAINT is also a non-profit that depends on fundraisers like this to make its mission a reality. It makes this animal-loving heart happy!

Yard Party with SAINT

Grab family and friends for another fun Yard Party. The parking lot will be rocking, and smelling delicious on Friday, October 7th, 2022 from 11 AM until 1:30 PM. You can get an $8 box lunch with a pork burger, chips, and dessert. Come have lunch with us and save a furbaby's life. 3301 Frederica Street in Owensboro.

Thank you, Bakos Party Rentals for supporting local non-profits!

Don't forget that they always need donations. Beyond monetary donations, you can always drop off dog or cat food. Cat litter, dog beds, food/water dishes, treats, towels and blankets. Becoming a shelter volunteer is also a great way to give back and help save lives.

