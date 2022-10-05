While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.

Evansville Indiana

This historical and beautiful building's construction was completed in 1879, the Old Post Office was designed by A.B. Mullett and Company in the Richardsonian-Romanesque style. The beautiful architecture includes round arches, towers, and stone masonry. The Old Post Office is a gorgeous location and reminds me of something you would see in a Harry Potter Film. For more information on this location visit their website and click on their wedding page.

The stunning Bavarian-themed location would make for a beautiful outdoor venue, or indoor. Very idyllic for a winter or Christmas wedding. Located on a verdant 15-acre park in Darmstadt Indiana, just a short drive north of Evansville rests this beautiful locale. It is a full-service venue and includes a complimentary wedding coordinator to help ensure your special day is one to remember.

Owensboro, Kentucky

Just outside of Owensboro City Limits is the White Chateau at Cecil Farms. The scenic grounds include a hundred acres of rolling hillsides with plentiful Bluegrass sunlight. This premiere luxury venue has attracted brides from all over the country to say "I do" to their true love. A great location within a two-hour drive of both metropolitan cities of Nashville and Louisville makes for a classically elegant location.

Located within Daviess County, Western Kentucky Botanical Garden serves as a picture-perfect wedding venue set for all seasons. The botanical garden has many areas on the property available to rent out in partial, or in full for your big day. There are various locations for the exchange of vowels, such as the Vora Gazebo. Visit their website for information on rental prices.

Henderson, Kentucky

The Hoffman House in Henderson Kentucky was established in 1868, just three years post Civil War. Beautiful and historic, it offers the best of both worlds for indoor or outdoor event spaces. Hoffman house is also available to book for wedding showers, engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, and baby showers.

A 20-minute drive south of Henderson off Highway 41 in Robards is where you will find Farmer and Frenchman Winery. With many wedding packages to choose from, the winery is sure to have just what you are looking for, for your big day. Catering for the reception and cabin rentals are options to keep in mind while exploring the winery for your special event.

Lewisport Kentucky

Built-in 1854, this historic plantation home pre-dates the war between states. Abraham Lincoln is said to have been arrested on the property for illegally ferrying individuals across the Ohio River, to which he was later acquitted. There are many ceremony location options on the property, plantation house, river view, and indoor options at the arbor and rustic barns.

Rockport Indiana

This Rockport-based bed and breakfast is a gorgeous location, and their website has a step-by-step guide on how to book your wedding day with them. You can even find a downloadable price guide to help make your planning experience a positive one.

McLeansboro Illinois

A little over an hour west of Evansville Indiana you will find a great venue in Rural Illinois. This super cute venue option has it all! Seating Space for up to 250 guests, a 650 square foot dance floor, outdoor ceremony options, wheelchair accessibility, plentiful parking, and large modern restrooms.

Hawesville Kentucky

This beautiful Indoor/Outdoor venue is located in Hawesville a short drive from Owensboro and is worth the consideration. With several wedding packages to choose from, whether you want your day to be a small and simple event or a large celebration, there is something for all.

