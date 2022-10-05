Watch Evansville Assistant Police Chief ‘Leave The Door Open’ Serenading Fall Festival Crowd

What an exciting way to kick off the 101st Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The week-long street festival that brings thousands of people to Franklin Street in Evansville, Indiana.

Tom Leggett Celebrity Karaoke

The lunch time entertainment was Tom Leggett Celebrity Karaoke. Now, we did this last year, and I had so much fun. I was so excited that it was back for another year. I don't usually brag...But I have to shout-out our Evansville Townsquare Media team. We filled the roster, along with Ron Rhodes from WEHT Local 7, and then a very special surprise performance that everyone is talking about.

Ash Ash loading...

Watch Karaoke Videos Below

Bobby G. and Phil Smith Team Up For 'Leave the Door Open'

I have to brag on Bobby. He really is a great singer, and we have had Phil Smith in to sing a bit on-air too. Of course, we can't forget the legendary Slow Jams series.

Assistant Chief Smith was in the crowd watching the karaoke show at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival today, when some Nut Clubbers pulled him out of the crowd to do an impromptu karaoke himself. Bobby G from 105.3 was on background vocals. While we admit he had no time to prepare or practice, we still think he should probably stick to his day job. What say you???

Special moments with Bobby G. & Phil Smith

Youtube Youtube loading...

Get our free mobile app

I think that I might get replaced.

"Mannnn some day me & Bobby are gonna be a local celeb collab duet!!" ~ Megan Volkman Danks