Drink Wine With Llamas At This Winery In Kentucky

What do you get when you pair a winery and llamas? A road trip to Kentucky, that's what.

River Valley Winery is a little over two and a half hours away from Evansville. It's located in Carrollton, KY, among beautiful green hills, a large garden, and friendly llamas. Yes, I said llamas.

The winery has been around since 2001 and has won several awards for it's wine. Visitors can come and enjoy their tasting room the " Mehana" which means “wine house”. Their website says that it’s a gathering place to enjoy wine with simple decoration, music, to meet with old friends and make new friends while taking in the scenery and delicious wine. You can even bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the winery.

However, the most interesting thing that you will experience at River Valley has to be the fact that you can drink wine with llamas. These llamas were originally brought to the winery to protect the grounds from coyotes and other predators. They soon became part of the family. Visitors can hang out with them, hug them and enjoy their fun personalities.

Their website says that they are currently closed until further notice due to COVID-19, however, they will be reopening at a later date for you to get your wine on with some llamas.