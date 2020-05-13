EvansvilleWatch Shares Results Of Their ‘Series of Fortunate Events’
Over the last couple of weeks, EvansvilleWatch has teamed up with area businesses to give back to not only local charities but also local restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic. They gave away free meals to customers while infusing money into 12 local restaurants and raising money for 12 local charities and it was a huge success. They shared the final numbers of their "Series of Fortunate Events" and they are nothing short of impressive! The restaurants collectively received $6,000 while the charities received $4,094.80, including Holly's House, Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Hangers, the EVSC Student Clothing Resource, It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue and more. The event was a shining example of our community coming together in a way that only we can.