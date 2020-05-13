Over the last couple of weeks, EvansvilleWatch has teamed up with area businesses to give back to not only local charities but also local restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic. They gave away free meals to customers while infusing money into 12 local restaurants and raising money for 12 local charities and it was a huge success. They shared the final numbers of their "Series of Fortunate Events" and they are nothing short of impressive! The restaurants collectively received $6,000 while the charities received $4,094.80, including Holly's House, Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Hangers, the EVSC Student Clothing Resource, It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue and more. The event was a shining example of our community coming together in a way that only we can.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app