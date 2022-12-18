We give social media a hard time, but sometimes posts can teach us something. Or, make us remember something we used to do that we should be doing every day.

We've always been told to drink lots of water to stay properly hydrated. But most of us don't know that we should be drinking our first full glass of water when we first get up.

I saw a post on Twitter from Real Simple drinking water as soon as you get up. So, I did some more research. Turns out I kind of already know this fact.

Is drinking a glass of water in the morning good for you?

As a child, when my mom would wake me up in the morning for school, she would bring in a glass of water and put it on my nightstand. She would tell me to drink as much of it as I could because it was good for me.

But, when I would try and drink it, the water made my stomach hurt a little. I had a very sensitive stomach. I had no idea she wanted me to drink the water, first thing in the morning, before I got out of bed, for health benefits.

According to Pinnacle Care Internal Medicine,

Drinking water first thing in the morning flushes out the stomach and therefore balances the lymphatic system. A stable lymphatic system will help build a strong immune system, which will prevent us from getting sick as often.

My mom, who was a nurse, made us drink a lot of water. It was our main source of hydration. There are so many reasons you should be drinking more water.

Ever since I saw the post on Twitter, I've been drinking a full 8oz glass of water when I first get up in the morning, I should have listened to mom. Turns out that drinking water has a ton of amazing health benefits.

Benefits of more drinking water

1. Increases Skin Radiance for a Flawless Complexion.

2. Helps Weight Lost

3. Improve Metabolism

4. Increase Shine and Hair Texture

5. Relieves Heartburn and Ingestion

6. Inhibits Kidney Stones and Bladder Infections

7. Strengthens Immune System

- Pinnacle Care Internal Medicine

