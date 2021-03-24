Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls Are Out And Sound Delicious

Pillsbury has added a new limited-edition flavor to their line of popular cinnamon rolls that might be a game changer.

Pillsbury's Cinnamon Rolls are a breakfast staple in my house. Heck, they are a snack staple for that matter. Everything about them are delicious. Over the years, they have released several flavors, some good, some okay, however they just released a new limited-edition flavor that has me wanting to leave work right now and stock up on.

Meijer and Pillsbury low key dropped new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls recently. Why was this not a big thing that was advertised? It's two massively popular items combined into one! Meijer's website says that they are available in stores, but I have yet to visit the Evansville location to see if it's in the refrigerated isle. You can bet that I'll be doing that ASAP though!

According to the product description on Meijer's website:

Make mornings special with warm and fresh Pillsbury Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls. Easy-to-bake dough and premade icing has everyone's favorite breakfast ready in minutes. Make holidays and everyday cinnamony sweet.

So, Cinnamon Rolls naturally have cinnamon in there...hence the name. How will these new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls taste any different? My guess is that maybe they use the Cinnadust from Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the rolls. Maybe they've added some elements of the cereal into the dough. Perhaps the icing tastes like the milk leftover in your bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. I don't have that answer for you yet, but I'm willing to find out.

Like I said, this is a limited-edition product, so if you want to get your hands on some, don't hesitate. There's no word yet on how long we can expect to have them on the shelves. We know that you'll be able to find them at Meijer, but we aren't sure if they are exclusive to the retailer. As of now, Walmart and Target do not have them featured on their websites.

Pillsbury's limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls can be found in the refrigerated isle, so go straight there before everyone buys them up.

(H/T- Delish)

