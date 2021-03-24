Evansville Rescue Hosting Low Cost Vaccine Clinic for Pets

Another Chance for Animals is an Evansville foster based rescue that does so much good for the animals in our community. I'm a little biased because ACA is where I adopted my first ever rescue dog through (very thankful they saved my girl Wrigley)! They are hosting a fundraising event in May, that you'll definitely want to mark your calendars for because it's a low cost vaccine clinic.

Spring Into Summer with ACA will take place on May 22nd from 10A-3P at the Howell Park Shelter House. They will host a low cost vaccine clinic as well as soup for sale. They plan to have food and drinks available there as well, and of course plenty of info on their many adoptable pets.

Here's what ACA says about the upcoming event:

May 22nd at Howell Park in Evansville, we will have a vaccine clinic!!!

You can get your cat and/or dog up to date on their yearly vaccines at affordable prices!!!

The vaccine clinic will run from 10AM-1PM

$15- 5-way dog vaccine for dogs

$15- Bordatella (Kennel Cough) dog vaccine

$15- 3-way cat vaccine

$15- Rabies Vaccine (cat or dog)

$15- microchips can help your pet get back home safe and sound ​

We will be pre-selling a soup as well for this event prepared by by chef and foodie Aimee Blume!!

Pasta Fagioli will be prepared with sausage and vegetarian style, and it is comprised of mixed beans,

pasta, chicken broth, and special secret spices! YUM!!!! We will have other food and drinks available the day of as well. We also plan to have tables set up that everyone can walk around to and learn something new. We will have information about cats, dogs, lizards, fish, and hopefully so much more!!!

Be sure to follow the Spring Into Summer with ACA event page on Facebook so you don't miss out on any updates about this fundraising event. This is a really great way to get your animals up to date on their vaccines without breaking the bank.

