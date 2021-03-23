Mesker Park Zoo Hosting Penguin Palooza Scavenger Hunt

Mesker Park Zoo has been working hard to bring penguins to Evansville, and that dream will be a reality very soon! Mesker Park Zoo has been working to build their Penguins at Patagonia exhibit, and construction for the massive project is already underway. According to 14 News back in January, Mesker Park Zoo's building schedule is right on target to open sometime this summer. In the mean time Mesker Park Zoo is hosting a Penguin Palooza to gear up for the exciting addition.

To celebrate penguins coming to the zoo, they're hosting a Penguin Palooza scavenger hunt now through April 24th. Here's what they say about the scavenger hunt:

Starting March 20, keepers at the zoo will be placing penguin statues throughout the zoo for you to find! There's 30 in total (15 colofrul Penguins for youth and 15 black ones for adults). Make sure you donwload your form and bring it with you to the zoo to mark the ones you found and turn them in to the gift shop at the front entrance on your way out! With both youth and adult player levels available this is sure to test your seek and find abilities and enhance your zoo experience! To enter, take a selfie with a penguin and tag it #mpzbg or #mpzpenguinspalooza, complete the form with your social media name and watch our Facebook page for updates.

According to Mesker Park Zoo's website there will be prizes given away each week. Each week participants will be entered into a drawing to win free zoo tickets. However one grand prize winner will receive a family zoo membership. You can click here to print out the form to go searching for penguins at your next zoo visit. Remember right now the zoo still has some restrictions in place to keep everyone safe, you must purchase your tickets online for the zoo for the time being.

Penguin Palooza starts tomorrow! Whether you're an adult or have some young ones with you, there are multiple levels of... Posted by Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden on Friday, March 19, 2021