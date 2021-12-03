The Bulls are one of the hottest teams in the league. Their revamped roster has them sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. The magic is definitely back at the United Center when the Bulls are running and they can be a tough ticket to get.

These lucky girls from Kelly Prep High School in Chicago didn't have to worry about scoring tickets to see some of their biggest stars because the Bulls came to them on Tuesday afternoon.

Starters Lonzo Ball and Demar DeRozan were joined by Alize Johnson, Tony Bradley, Derrick Jones Jr., and Javonte Green to help coach and officiate an impromptu tournament with the high school squad.

I have no idea where they are practicing but that's one of the nicest places to play basketball I've ever seen. Just stunning panoramic views of the city.

Starters Ball and DeRozen handled the coaching duties while the backup players handled the officiating. It looks like the guys had as much fun as the girls during the event.

CBSChicago - "My hope is that this is just added bonus to what it means to be an athlete; what it means to be a professional basketball player," said Bulls director of community relations Erica Bauer. "You know, a lot of community relations in basketball is what we do off the court, right? And so what makes this easy is that this matters to our guys."

Not only did the girls get to meet and learn from the Bulls, but they also walked away from the encounter with some new gear.

We might not always be happy with how the Chicago teams perform on the field/court/ice but the connection to the community has always been strong with all 5 of the pro teams in Chicago.

The Bulls are back in action Thursday night when they host the New York Knicks at the United Center. I think it's fair to say that everyone in that beautiful West Loop gym that afternoon will be tuned in.

You can catch this Bulls game right here on 1440 WROK. Pregame at 645, tip at 7.

