Candy Slide Allows You To Social Distance Your Trick or Treaters and It’s Pretty Genius

Halloween 2020 is going to look a lot different than it has in years past. Thanks to COVID-19, we have to rethink how we celebrate. Sure, many things will remain the same. The costumes, the candy buckets, even the candy, should’t change that much, but what will change are the parties and trick or treating.

Parties, if held at all, will have to be held outside with ample social distancing measures in place. Maybe glowing dots, six feet apart painted in the grass or park shelter floor will help kids keep their distance. I guess, on the bright side, everyone will get a good look at your costume because everyone will just be standing around looking at each other. If you ever thought your costume got overlooked during a costume contest, this is your year to shine. Make it good.

How WILL we trick or threat? I have been saying for months that we could do a kind of reverse trick or treating. Make it more like a parade. We, in cars, drive around neighborhoods, throwing candy out the window. While kids, in costume, stand in their front yards and collect all of the candy from their own yard and put it into their buckets. The parent’s, meanwhile, sit on the front porch, observing, and enjoying their favorite beverage. Sounds like a perfect plan to me.

Or, you could follow the video instructions below and make your own Candy Slide. This genius contraption willl allow costumed kids to walk around the neighborhood while YOU stand in your yard and slide the candy down into their candy bags and bucket. And, you guessed it, the slide is exactly six feet long. Just enough to keep everybody at a safe distance apart. I LOVE this idea.

Here is what you need and how to make it.