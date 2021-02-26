Boil Advisory Issued For Residents Of Elberfeld Indiana

Clean, drinkable water is something we sometimes take for granted. You turn on the tap and there it is - cold, wet, refreshing... and clean.

Unfortunately, sometimes our communities find themselves under a boil advisory. This often happens after a water main breaks somewhere in the city, causing the water to become contaminated.

The Elberfeld Water Utility has issued a boil advisory for some residents of Elberfeld. According to a press release, customers on Julian Street, North 2nd Street, Kost Road, Beck Road, east and west Brown Street and North Street. According to the press release, they do not believe that the water has been contaminated but are still encouraging residents to boil all water intended for consumption or cooking. The water needs to be brought to a rolling boil and allowed to continue at a rolling boil for at least five minutes. According to the Center for Disease Control, boiling water kills 99.999% of bacteria, protozoa, viruses and parasites. The order is in effect in Elberfeld until further notice and those with questions can call 812-983-4365.

Get our free mobile app

If you were preparing for an emergency situation (and honestly, we should all have a small prep stashed away) you would want to be sure that you have enough water for each member of your household. According to the CDC, you should have one gallon of water per person per day, with a minimum of a three day supply. Obviously, the easiest way to do this is with store bought water. However, you can purchase large water storage containers and bottle your own water for emergency use. If you're bottling your own water from the tap, the CDC recommends that you change out the water in those containers every six months.

If you don't have any water stored away for an emergency, and you are unable to boil water for purification, there are other options, including iodine tablets or filtration systems. The bottom line is if you are unsure about the cleanliness of your water, it's better to be safe and boil it.

15 Simple Life Hacks to Make Life Easier