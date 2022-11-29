Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]

The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.

The more that tourists take over the mountains and the attractions expand into the woods and mountains where they live, the more the paths of humans and bears cross.

Once it was rare to see bears unless you were in the mountains. Now, the bears show up on the sidewalks of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. They also show up on the decks of the many condos that continue to be built up into the mountains.

Recently, a woman vacationing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, caught the moment a black bear charged at her after she called the animal cute.

Here is how she described the moment,

I decided to go say hi because he seemed nice, but that was not the case. As soon as I got comfortable, he charged at me. I got scared and ran back in the cabin, and didn’t go out for the rest of our four-day trip," Illet Al Junaidi said about her encounter.

Bears can be very dangerous. Never get close to a bear. According to bearwise.org,

Know what to do when you see a bear. NEVER run from a bear. Don't approach a bear – just quietly move away and leave the area. However, if a black bear does approach you, make yourself look big, make loud noises, clap your hands, and continue to back away.

