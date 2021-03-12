Baseball is Back in Evansville The Otters are Looking for 2021 Season Otterbelles

Baseball season is right around the corner, and I cannot wait for Summer nights at Bosse Field. It's been almost two years since we last got to enjoy Otters baseball at Bosse Field thanks to the pandemic, but Summer 2021 is already shaping up to be a much better time than summer 2020. The Evansville Otters are ready for their home opener on June 1st, but before that they're looking for Otterbelles.

Who are the Otterbelles? They help cheer on the Otters while helping the show go on between innings. The Evansville Otters are looking for Otterbelles for their 2021 season and will be hosting try-outs virtually.

Love to dance? Enjoy working with kids? Big personality? We WANT you on our team! Virtual tryouts for the Evansville Otterbelles are officially open! Please email us at evansvilleotterbelles@gmail.com for more information regarding the virtual tryout process! We can’t wait to hear from you!

I don't know about you, but I'm ready to get back to the ballpark so I can cheer on our Evansville Otters. It's truly the perfect summer night in Evansville. Just recently the Otters announced their 2021 season schedule . their regular season begins on May 27th with their home opener on June 1st. I'm hoping by June 1st we'll be able to cheer on our Evansville Otters in person. The Otters will be hosting their opening game at Bosse Field against the Gateway Grizzlies. Check out their full season schedule, here

You can purchase season tickets the 2021 season, they start at $200 and go up to $460. You can find all the season ticket info here. Tickets are not yet available for individual games, but if you want to get your hands on tickets early, you can begin purchasing individual game tickets on April 1st, 2021. You can follow the Otters on Facebook, or keep an eye on EvansvilleOtters.com for more info.

