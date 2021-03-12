New Harmony Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Fun This Weekend

If you're looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the family a little early, the town of New Harmony will have a lot to offer this weekend.

New Harmony, Indiana will be hosting Shamrock Days this weekend, March 13th and 14th. The town will come together to offer special food, drinks, games, contests, music, activities, sales and a lot of fun. Whether you want to have an adults trip or take the whole family, they will have a little something for everyone in New Harmony this weekend.

If you've not been to New Harmony, it's a beautiful little town with so much history. You could spend all day looking in all of the shops and local restaurants. Add a little St. Patrick's Day fun to the mix, and you will surely have a great time.

A few fun things going on in New Harmony include a two day scavenger hunt called Spot the Leprechauns with a $200 cash prize for first place, you can also get in on the Ghost Walk with Haunted New Harmony on Saturday evening, a shamrock cookie decorating contest, cornhole, a beer garden, food and drink specials, as well as a lighted golf cart parade.

There's so much going on in New Harmony this weekend for Shamrock Days, and like I said, there's something for everyone there. If you'd like to find out more about what to expect, you can visit their Facebook event page by clicking here.

Of course, with St. Patrick's Day coming up next week, several Tri-State businesses ready to serve up a special menu/special menu items in time for St. Patrick's Day. You can take a look at all of those in the gallery below!

