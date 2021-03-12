Owensboro’s 25th Anniversary Season ‘Friday After 5′ Opens May 2, 2021

We all know why we couldn't see live music or shows, or gather in large groups over the past year. But 2021 is starting to show a light at the end of the tunnel. More and more of our community is able to be vaccinated, and so as they say...'The show will go on'.

Get ready to celebrate every Friday in Owensboro with live music, in a big way. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, you will be entertained with a full mile of music, every Friday, beginning May 21, 2021. The Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront has added their outdoor stage to the fun, making Friday After 5 an official 'Mile of Music'.

Everytime I cross that blue bridge, I am amazed by the growth of Owensboro. The riverfront is great for families, and is a natural gathering spot for entertainment. You're probably wondering how much these amazing nights of music cost - How about FREE! You can find free parking around downtown, or pay a small fee to park in one of the public garages.

Get our free mobile app

There will be safety guidelines in place, and as we know with this pandemic, those could change from week to week.

Seven Stages of Entertainment

Jagoe Patio Stage on the BB&T Plaza,

Atmos Energy Courtyard

Cannon Hall

Smothers Park Romain-Subaru Overlook

Ruoff Party Pier Stage at the Owensboro Convention Center

Lure Seafood & Grille

Holiday Inn

Friday After 5, Inc

117 East 18th Street #131

Owensboro, KY 42303

310.738.0340

Friday After 5 is a summer-long free, fun, family-friendly concert and street fair festival that takes place on the Owensboro, KY riverfront. All events are free.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State