Deep Fried Deviled Eggs? Yes, Please!

Summer is going to be here before we know it. Parties and backyard barbeques will be happening all over the Tristate. One of the things I love most about these get together is the food.

All of the picnic food, especially the side dishes and desserts, are so good. I've been accused and even spotted loading my paper plate up with mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, broccoli/cauliflower salad, grape salad, baked beans, and my fave, deviled eggs.

I'm not gonna lie, I could eat the entire tray of my Aunt Sue's deviled eggs. She always puts just the right amount of mayo, mustard, vinegar, and her two secret ingredients, a little sugar and a can of deviled ham. Oh my gosh, they are so good. I have to stop myself from eating them until I get sick.

Strolling through my favorite group and business pages on Facebook, I saw the above image and about fainted from sheer delight. This Better Homes and Gardens recipe takes two of my favorite things, deviled eggs and all things deep-fried, and turns them into the most delicious summer side dish yet.

You might want to grab a cloth or napkin to wipe the drool from your mouth before watching these Deep Fried Deviled Eggs being made.

I know, I watched it several times too, the first time I saw it. I think you and I could win summer with this recipe. You think? I definitely think so. I can see the smiles on our friend's and family's faces and our summer picnic blue ribbon now.

Oh, I just thought of something. We can make them for Easter dinner too. Perfect.

