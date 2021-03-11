Downtown Evansville Gift Shop Closing Their Doors

Take a walk down the Main street walkway in downtown Evansville and you'll see how much it's grown over the last few years. When the weather is nice I like to take a short break from work and go for a walk down Main street, it's always full of people getting lunch, or doing some shopping. We have many great places for you to stop in and do some shopping downtown, but unfortunately one gift shop is closing their doors.

Get our free mobile app

Outside the Gift Box made the unfortunate announcement that they will be closing their doors. However there is a spark of good news, as the owner says they've got some surprises in store for downtown, so I'm excited to see what they mean by that!

Here's what the Outside the Box Facebook page said about the closure:

Phew! Can you believe it has been five years? I have loved adding some fun to downtown through our novelty gift shop and have loved even more the opportunity to meet so many new friends. I’m sticking to my original plan of ending my run with Outside the Gift Box the very month our youngest graduates from high school, but with a twist. First, let me say that I am beginning the liquidation process with a special invitation to our current and past customers, spamming you with a private sale opportunity. I’m posting this as well as emailing, assuming many of my customers and social media friends overlap. Anyone who receives this notice or sees it is welcome to come in this Friday (9am – 5pm) and Saturday (11am – 4pm) for the first phase of our closing process: a private customer appreciation sale. Then next week we let the rest fly out the door with the public. Now for even better news. Ending five straight years of growth due to your support and saying goodbye to so many friends isn’t easy. After much discussion, my husband and I want to remain part of the downtown community! We’ll disappear behind a locked door for a couple of short weeks in April and then reemerge with a couple of big surprises. Help us clear out all the fun gift stock at 327 Main Street and we’ll welcome you back for a totally new experience in May! Thanks for the great first 5 years with Outside the Gift Box—here’s to the next big chapter on Main Street! Tracy

The line "we’ll disappear behind a locked door for a couple of short weeks in April and then reemerge with a couple of big surprises" has me so curious! What could they have up their sleeve? Either way, as bummed as I am to hear of a local business closing, something tells me this isn't the end of the road just yet! Excited to see what they have in store. We'll keep you posted as we hear more.

Phew! Can you believe it has been five years? I have loved adding some fun to downtown through our novelty gift shop and... Posted by Outside the Gift Box on Wednesday, March 3, 2021