Drew Cooper aka Cooper, has made a name for himself in the art industry, in a big way! He's worked with huge brands like Mt. Dew, Coach NY Boost Mobile, Adidas, Puma, Vans, WeTransfer, and the Dew Tour. Someone has to create the backdrops to exciting events like the Dew Tour, and make our buildings brighter with amazing murals - And that person is Cooper.

Cooper is from Ft. Branch, IN and now resides in Evansville. He's been making headlines, even throughout the pandemic, and he's ready to show off his latest works of art.

We got the chance to chat with Cooper about his gallery "A Breath of Fresh Air", that is on display at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, located on Main Street in Downtown Evansville.

"A Breath of Fresh Air" January 15, 2021 - February 12, 2021.

The Arts Council is home to the Bower-Suhrheinrich Foundation Gallery at 212 Main Street in Downtown Evansville, Indiana.

812-303-3178 info@artswin.org

