Evansville Otters Accepting Applications for Paid Internships in 2021

I realize we still have a few more weeks left in the NLF season, and then everyone's attention will shift to the college basketball season. I'll will absolutely enjoy those sports, but I will also be anxiously looking ahead to, and getting excited for baseball season, Our Evansville Otters are getting ready to go too.

The 2-time Frontier League Champion Otters are looking for some extra help as they prepare for another season at beautiful, historic Bosse Field. The Otters are accepting applications right now for a number of paid internships, including box office & ticketing, group hospitality & sales, and stadium food & beverage operations.

What an amazing opportunity to get some valuable work experience, and to be work every day as a part of America's pastime! I grew up in and around Indianapolis, where the Indians play, and I would have jumped at the chance to do this back in the day.

There are few different ways to apply for an internship. You can mail your resume and cover letter to:

Evansville Otters

Attn: Internship Program

23 Don Mattingly Way

Evansville, IN 47711

You can also apply online at teamworkonline.com, and if you need more information, contact Kyle Gogo at kgogo@evansvilleotters.com.

We still don't have too many details about the Otters 2021 season, but that's fine by me. As long as we're playing ball - somehow, someway - I'll be a happy camper, and I can wait on those details.

[Source: Evansville Otters]

