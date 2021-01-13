Indiana Announces 70 to 79 Year Olds Can Now Register For COVID 19 Vaccine
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Weds. Jan 13 that Hoosiers over 70 can now register for the COVID 19 vaccine. To make your appointment go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/. Caregivers or family members of eligible seniors can also make a vaccination appointment on their behalf. The following Vanderburgh County locations are giving your free vaccine:
St. Vincent on Washington Ave.
Deaconess Midtown
Deaconess Downtown Clinic
Vanderburgh County Health Department
In Warrick County:
Deaconess Gateway Hospital
Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS - Boonville
Warrick County Local Health Department
In Posey County:
Posey County Health Department
Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS - Mt. Vernon
The wait time on my computer was about three hours when I tried signing up Weds. morning at 11:00AM, but it quickly shortened to less than an hour. I am now registered to get my vaccine Friday afternoon.. You might find a shorter computer wait in the evening hours.
If you know someone who would like to register for the vaccine but doesn't have access to a computer, have them call 211 from any phone.
Good Luck!