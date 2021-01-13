The Indiana State Department of Health announced Weds. Jan 13 that Hoosiers over 70 can now register for the COVID 19 vaccine. To make your appointment go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/. Caregivers or family members of eligible seniors can also make a vaccination appointment on their behalf. The following Vanderburgh County locations are giving your free vaccine:

St. Vincent on Washington Ave.

Deaconess Midtown

Deaconess Downtown Clinic

Vanderburgh County Health Department

In Warrick County:

Deaconess Gateway Hospital

Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS - Boonville

Warrick County Local Health Department

In Posey County:

Posey County Health Department

Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS - Mt. Vernon

The wait time on my computer was about three hours when I tried signing up Weds. morning at 11:00AM, but it quickly shortened to less than an hour. I am now registered to get my vaccine Friday afternoon.. You might find a shorter computer wait in the evening hours.

If you know someone who would like to register for the vaccine but doesn't have access to a computer, have them call 211 from any phone.

Good Luck!