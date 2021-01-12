There's no doubt that the global pandemic has left many of us with cabin fever. Personally my wanderlust is in overdrive. I love to travel and experience new places but the world we're currently living in doesn't exactly allow that with 100% health safety. So what's a gal who loves to travel do? Allow me to introduce you to traveling via virtual Facebook events.

I've always wanted to see the Aurora Borealis for myself but making far enough north to experience that in person just hasn't been in the cards for me yet. Delta College Planetarium will be hosting a Facebook live event on January 21, 2021 that will give us the opportunity to learn all about the Northern Lights including how they are created and how you can watch them yourself.

Ever dreamed of traveling to Budapest? You can take a tour of the city with this virtual event taking place March 16, 2021. Maybe you'd prefer to visit South Iceland where according to the event on March 3, 2021, you can see

glaciers, geysers, volcanoes, shifting tectonic plates, black sand beaches, and a whole lot more.

Perhaps, your more into the life of British royalty. On January 15, 2021 you can tour Buckingham Palace. Most of these events take place through Facebook live, although some are on Zoom and most of them are offered free of charge.

I think in day when we have some many technological advances at our fingertips and access to the entire world in our palms, there's no reason to be stuck at home, even if we're stuck at home. Definitely check out the events tab on your own Facebook to see what other cool virtual experiences and tours are available to you.