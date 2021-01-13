Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana Needing 100 New Mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentoring program to help kids in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Spencer, and Gibson counties in Indiana, and Henderson county in Kentucky. They are a one-to-one mentoring program. The point of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is to help youth achieve their potential.

January is National Mentoring Month so Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana is working to raise awareness about becoming a mentor. They currently have 95 kids on a waiting list for mentors, so they've come up with the idea to ask the community for 100 MENtors. The "men" is capitalized because 75 of the 95 kids on the waiting-list are boys, so they really need men to sign up to become Big Brothers.

In a press release here's what Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana said about the goal of getting more volunteer mentors:

Last year, 256 local children were supported in BBBSSWI mentoring programs. Research shows having a caring adult in a child’s life, who is not a parent, is linked to improved grades and decreased delinquency. These positive relationships have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of the mentors as well as the children. Right now, BBBSSWI is seeking volunteer mentors who are committed to making a positive impact on a child’s life. There are a total of 95 children on our waiting list for a Big. We have an urgent need for male mentors as 75 Boys are waiting for a Big Brother. We started a campaign called a 100 MENtors in 100 days to kick off the new year and we need your help to tell the community.

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a mentor in their program, you can find all the information, here.