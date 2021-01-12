Truly Is Making Iced Tea Hard Seltzer Now

Seltzers are one of the hottest adult beverages on the market now, and Truly is changing the game.

We all know someone who is obsessed with drinking seltzers. They became wildly popular over the past year or so. For many, it has become their "go-to" adult beverage. Most people like to enjoy them on a nice summer day. Granted, we may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't stop people from still indulging in these beverages.

Recently, hard iced tea has been trending on social media. We all have seen the video. Yes, THAT video. Now, I believe it's purely coincidental, but Truly has decided to get into the hard iced tea business now.

Truly, one of the leaders in the seltzer game, announced earlier this year that they will be launching Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer, "a first-of-its-kind mix of refreshing hard seltzer, real brewed tea and fruit flavor."

Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer has a bit of a different look than a normal Truly. These drinks come in a bright gold can and comes in four new flavors: Lemon, Raspberry, Peach and Strawberry. According to a press release on PRNewswire, "Each flavor offers a hint of fruit and the refreshment of real brewed iced tea with only 1 gram of sugar, 100 calories and 5% ALC/VOL, just like the rest of the Truly lineup."

Truly Hard Seltzer

The new Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzers are available nationwide. You can get them in variety 12-packs as well as 6-packs and 24oz single-serve of Lemon Iced Tea.

Truly Hard Seltzer

Which flavor(s) are you looking forward to trying?