Indiana Restaurant Introduces Grippo’s BBQ Chip – Grilled Cheese

It's safe to say that Grippo's are the official chip of Evansville's Westside. But did you know that they are the official chip of the Cincinnati Reds? Grippo's actually originated in Cincinnati. The company started out making ice cream cones, then pretzels, and our beloved chips.

Grippo's pair well with just about everything, even pizza. Azzip invented a pizza that incorporates Grippo's. Now, Frisch's has paired the BBQ chips in a grilled cheese. This sounds like something that I would invent, and I would definitely try it.

Grippos-Grilled-Cheese

If you want to indulge in this cheesy-chip masterpiece, you'll need to plan a road trip. The nearest Frisch's is in Corydon, IN, that about a 90 minute drive, and I believe that it would be totally worth it.