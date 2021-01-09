Travis Tritt Is Coming To Owensboro Sportscenter

Country music icon, Travis Tritt will be making his way to Owensboro!

CMA and Grammy award winning country artist, Travis Tritt will perform on Saturday, February 13 at 8PM at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

This will be a solo/acoustic show with Travis and his guitar. You'll hear all of your favorite hits such as "Anymore", "Country Club", "It's A Great Day To Be Alive", "T-R-O-U-B-L-E", and many more! Not only that, but this intimate show will feature Travis telling some personal stories, musical influences, and of course a few laughs along the way.

I for one, can't wait! Not only has it been quite some time since most of us has been to a concert since the pandemic began, but Travis Tritt is my all time favorite artist. He's responsible for making me the smartest kid in pre-school because I could spell a word bigger than the other students, "TROUBLE"!

Tickets start at $49 and will go on sale on Friday, January 15 at 10am. Event parking will be $10 in the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot. You can obtain your tickets online at OwensboroTickets.com or at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office.

Some things you should know before purchasing tickets for An Evening With Travis Tritt have to do with the new COVID Safety Protocols. Please note:

Attendees will need to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or purchasing merchandise or food/beverage.

Masks or facial coverings are required unless eating and drinking while in your seat.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue.

Capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Seating has been assigned in groups of 1,2,3,4,5, or 6 seats. Each group must be purchased in its entirety.

Social Distancing line ques will be marked for concessions, ticketing, and merchandise.

Doors will open 1.5 hours prior to show to allow for more time to get in and find your seats.

Pre-Event emails will be sent out closer to concert date with further instructions on more safety protocols on entering/exiting the building.

For more information on the show, click here.