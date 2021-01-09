EPIC Cereal Cake Baking Kits are Coming Soon to the Tri-State

I have a friend that bakes the most amazing cakes. I haven't had the chance to try one yet, but the cakes look pretty epic. I'm talking cakes with Oreo cookies, candy bars, peanut butter cups, you get the idea. It takes quite a while to whip up a professional cake from scratch.

SONIA PATEL Oreo Cake

A lot of us have starting experimenting with different baking recipes during the pandemic. This trend has inspired Duncan Hines to create EPIC Baking Mixes. These new varieties will make it easier to make outside of the box cakes.

One example of the new EPIC Baking Kits is the Fruity Pebbles cake. Yes, you read that right. One of our favorite cereals baked into a cake. Yum.

DUNCAN HINES FRUITY PEBBLES EPIC

“The Duncan Hines Fruity PEBBLES Cake Kit is a fun, exciting new creation that couldn’t have happened at a better time. After all, everyone must have cake on their birthday!” - Leah Broeders - Head of Licensing Post Consumer Brands.

According to the Duncan Hines website, we will have to wait until March to get these cakes in our bellies. I have a feeling that it will be worth it!

DuncanHinesEpicBakingKitCookieDough Conagra Brands

DuncanHinesEpicBakingKitCookiesCream Conagra Brands

DuncanHinesEpicBakingKitSmoresBrownie Conagra Brands