FBI Offers Reward For Info Related To Suspected Pipe Bombs In DC

According to a series of tweets from the FBI Washington DC field, they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for suspected pipe bombs found at the nation's Capitol.

There is no doubt that the events that played out on the Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday were nothing short of heinous. Around 1pm on January 6, 2020 reports of suspected pipe bombs starting coming in to multiple law enforcement agencies. Those two suspected pipe bombs, each described as "with wires," were found first outside of the Republican National Committee Headquarters located at 310 First Street Southeast in Washington DC. According to a press release from the FBI, the second was found at approximately 1:15pm EST at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters located at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3 in Washington DC.

The FBI is now offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these suspected pipe bombs. If you have any information, you can contact the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or use the FBI website FBI.gov/USCapitol.