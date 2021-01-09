United Caring Services Need Your Help With ‘Clean and Caring’ Fundraising Campaign

2021 is a big year for Evansville's United Caring Services, as it will mark the 30th anniversary of UCS providing "values-based, low barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelters, services, and solutions while striving to be a place where individuals, organizations, and agencies collaboratively create a community of caring."

In addition to the big anniversary, UCS is also trying to raise enough money to renovate and upgrade their bathroom facilities. It's a major project that calls for a major fundraising campaign. The cost of the project is estimated at $126,000 - I'd call that pretty major, wouldn't you. We asked Lee Ann Shafer to join us on the MY Morning Show to tell us more about the 'Clean and Caring' campaign, and to hopefully paint a picture of how dire the need is for this renovation. Lee Ann also talks more about the 30th anniversary, the various services provided by UCS, and all the different ways the community can get involved.

Be MY Guest with Lee Ann Shafer from United Caring Services

Another important thing to keep in mind, in regards to the bathroom situation at UCS, is that fact that so many public places have had to close their doors in the last year. Places where the homeless could go to simply use the restroom are no longer available - that means even folks coming to UCS to take of those needs.

It's also important to know that, as we continue to experience colder temperatures, the white flag emergency plan has changed for United Caring Services. The white flag comes out when temps drop below 32 degrees for three consecutive hours. During this dangerous time, the homeless are invited to find shelter for the night at the CK Newsome Center, located on Walnut Street in downtown Evansville. UCS normally hosts the emergency shelter, but is unable to right now because of COVID-19, thus the move to the CK Newsome Center.