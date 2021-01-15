With the temperatures dropping, the United Caring Services has once again issued a White Flag status due to the freezing cold conditions meaning that all are welcome tonight, 01-15-2021, in hopes of getting as many people off the streets as possible. Typically the program is hosted at UCS but in order to accommodate as many people as possible while still maintaining safe social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols, they have set up the emergency shelter inside the CK Newsome Center with doors at the gym entrance on Sycamore and Elsas opening at 7pm.

With the increase in visitors, now would be a great time to make a donation to United Caring Services. If you would like to help, you can donate needed items. Some of the items they are requesting include:

Deodorant

Gloves (right now)

Hand Soap (ie. Softsoap/refill)

Liquid Dish Soap

Men/Women Underwear

Applesauce/Fruit Cup (pop-top)

Twin Sheets (flat/fitted)

12oz Disposable Cups

Tissues & Paper Towels

Hand Sanitizer (any size)

Bleach & All-Purpose Cleaner

You can find a complete list with these items and more by visiting UnitedCaringServices.org. United Caring Services has also launched a text campaign to help you stay informed on with their quarterly newsletter, volunteer opportunities and more. Simply text UCS to 42828 and then submit your email address when prompted.

