TikTok Discovers Your Dishwasher Has A Filter…And They’re Disgusting!

TikTok has brought us a lot of entertainment lately. It has also taught us a thing or two that we may not have known before.

The video platform allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok are the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others.

One thing in particular that I just found out about thanks to TikTok has to do with your dishwasher. Now, after I tell you about this, you will have one of two reactions. You will either be as surprised as I was or you will think "how in the heck did you not know that"?!

Did you know that your dishwasher has a filter inside of it? I had no idea. Neither did several TikTokers. After seeing some of the videos one thing is certain...everyone needs to be cleaning their dishwasher filters because they are downright disgusting!

This lady discovered her filter before she made the video above. However, if you never knew that your dishwasher had a filter, there's a good chance that you will cringe at what you see when you pull your filter out. It might make you a little squeamish. Case in point:

There's no way that your dishes are completely clean with a filter like that. Think about all of the old, rotten, and nasty food particles are in that thing! Personally, I have yet to check my dishwasher filter, but I plan on doing just that tonight...after seeing that video, you probably should do the same thing.

Not every dishwasher is like these, so you might have to take off a few pieces to get to your filter. I would consult your owners manual or search on youtube how to find your dishwasher filter first. The last thing you want is to disassemble it and then have a broken dishwasher, right?