Warrick County CASA Taking Applications for New Child Advocates

In a perfect world, every child would have the ability to live a carefree life where their only concern would be to explore their surroundings and let their imaginations run wild. While that may be the case for some kids in the Tri-State, unfortunately there are far too many where it's not. Due to no fault of their own, these kids find themselves in terrible living situations where they are neglected and/or abused with no one to stick up for them. That's where you can help as a CASA.

You'll likely heard of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). They are a national organization with branches all across the country that pairs adult volunteers to children in those situations to be serve as their voice in the court system. Since its inception back in 1977, the program has grown to "more than 75,000 advocates serving in 951 state and local programs."

As a CASA volunteer you'll first learn about the child you're assigned to. Who they are, what their current situation is, etc., and report that information to the court system in an effort to get them in a better place.

Warrick County CASA is currently looking for new advocates to serve children in that county, and are now accepting applications through their website. If accepted, you then enter their training program that will teach you everything you need to know about becoming an advocate, and how you can serve as the voice of a child currently in the court system. The next round of training is scheduled to begin February 9th.

Visit the Warrick County CASA website for more information.