After living though 2020 and the first two weeks of an upsetting 2021, we are all looking forward to a brighter tomorrow and beyond. We are looking for positive words and attitudes of affirmation to get us out of the dark period we are living though.

It always strikes me when words to thoughts from the past are still very revilement today. May times we think that ideas from the past are old fashioned. If it's not something posted or written about today, it's outdated. But, that isn't always the case.

Human nature is, and always has been, pretty much the same. We love, we fear, we cry, we hurt, we lose, we laugh, we feel and we share. Time doesn’t change that ad it never will. The things around us that influence us, change, but the essence of the human experience is same.

I love it when, what I experience, connects with a thought from the past. A timeless feeling and wisdom where I find peace and understanding. Proving that in time and space, we are never alone in our experiences,

Scrolling though social media. I have come across this post several times and it made me feel good. I thought there must be a reason, and I should share it with you.



Who was Charlie Chaplin,

Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin KBE (16 April 1889 – 25 December 1977) was an English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent film. He became a worldwide icon through his screen persona, The Tramp, and is considered one of the most important figures in the history of the film industry. - Wikipedia

Even though he died 44 years ago, he is still influencing us in magical ways today. I hope it helps you, like it helped me.