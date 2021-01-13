You Don’t Need a DeLorean to Send a Letter to Your Future Self

You often hear people ask the question “if you could go back in time, what would you say to the younger version of yourself?” I have certainly pondered that hypothetical situation myself. The implication being that you could change your current situation with the right instructions or advice to the you of the past. But what if you were to go in the opposite direction, meaning, what would you say to your future self? I just discovered that there is a way to do that.

Don’t get too excited, I’m not talking about time travel or witch craft or wizardry. I’m talking about a website that enables you to write a letter/email/message to be read by you at some point in the future. What you write and when you read it are totally up to you. The website is FutureMe.org and it has delivered over 10 million letters since 2002.