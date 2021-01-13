Genius Tik Tok Hack To Quickly Defrost Your Windshield In The Morning

Tik Tok has brought us a lot of entertainment lately. It has also taught us a thing or two that we may not have known before.

The video platform allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok are the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. There are quite a few that I will see that make me think "why didn't I think of this before?!"

This is a prime example of that. We are in that time of year where it's getting freezing cold in the morning and you have to do what no one wants to do in the morning. You have to go outside earlier than usual just to defrost your car's windshield. It can seemingly take forever, especially when you feel like you're running behind. Let's be honest, it's a pain in the rear sometimes especially when you're in a rush.

Over the years, there have been several hacks presented to you to help defrost your car's windshield, including the odd, yet intriguing way to use a potato as a deicer. However, because a certain someone that I know is addicted to Tik Tok, I have been blessed with several article ideas as a result of her addiction. This is no exception. This life hack is so simple, so genius, and so mind blowing because you can't believe you never thought of it before.

The Tik Tok video shows you how to defrost your windshield in the morning by using a ZipLock baggie and hot water. That's it. Super simple, yet super effective. Check it out for yourself!