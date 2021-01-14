Pizza is a huge favorite in my house. We make our own pizza, eat frozen pizza by the dozen and we even eat pizza rolls. But, then it comes to the temperature of the pizza slices, we all differ.

As for me, I have been very honest and even faced the disgust of my family and co-workers. I love cold pizza. I would go so far as to say, I love cold pizza even more than hot pizza. Basically, I prefer pizza the day after is's cooked.

My husband likes his slices the perfect, moderately warm temperature. He can't even watch me eat cold pizza without gagging. Because he also doesn't like his pizza too hot, he has the process and timing for the exact degree of heat and the time for heating a slice, down to a science.

Now, my son like his pizza super hot. I've often wondered if he even has any feeling in his tongue. I know we doused like the three bears with their porridge. But, it's the truth.

So, let's say you are like me or like my husband and you are about to eat a slice of pizza right out of the oven. I would have to wait until the next day for it to be just right for me. While my husband would need to wait a little while to eat his slice so it could cool off.

Unless, he follows the instructions from a post on Reddit. Apparently, you can run your slice of pizza under the water from the faucet and cool it off. The users of Reddit went crazy with the outlandish and absurd thought. He kind of became the most hated man on the internet for a few minutes. LOL

He acts like the water doesn't affect the pizza slice at all. It has to, right?!?! You would think it would. I'm willing to give it a try though. I'll keep you posted. Let me know if you do it.

