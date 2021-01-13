A New Indiana Jones Game Is Coming From Bethesda

The Indiana Jones franchise has produced some incredible video games, but it’s been a long time since the series had much of a presence on consoles or PCs. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom spawned a well-remembered game for the arcade and Nintendo, and in the 2000s there were two popular LEGO Indiana Jones adventure games. There have also been several original Indy games, including the beloved Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis from 1992 and Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb.

The last wave of Indiana Jones games petered out around 2010, around the time of the last Indiana Jones movie, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Since then, series like Uncharted have beaten Indy at his own (video) game. The decade without a new Indy game looks to be nearing an end, though, as Bethesda — the studio behind Doom Eternal and Fallout 76 — announced in a surprise teaser that they are developing a new Indiana Jones adventure.

A followup tweet said that “a new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!” In a post on their official website, Bethesda’s vice president of marketing, Pete Hines, added that “Todd is a lifelong Indy fan, and has been trying for over a decade to make this game. He’s beyond excited to work with the award-winning MachineGames team, a perfect fit for Indy.” Howard previously developed the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series.

Given the limited information on the project, Bethesda’s Indiana Jones is surely several years away, but it could coincide with the next Indiana Jones movie, starring Harrison Ford, which is currently scheduled for release in July of 2022.