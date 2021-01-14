Sportmix Dog Food Recall Expanded After More Dog Deaths Reported

Less than two weeks after the original recall, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) an Evansville-based Midwestern Pet Foods have expanded the number of dry dog brands included in that recall after the number of dogs who have fallen ill, or died after eating the food has increased.

According to CNN, "over 80" dogs have become sick and 70 have reportedly died after eating certain brands of Sportmix dog food, up from eight and 28, respectively when the recall was originally listed.

It's believed the cause of the deaths and illnesses are the result of high levels of a toxin called Aflatoxin which is produced by a mold called Aspergillus flavus. The mold was discovered after the Missouri Department of Agriculture ran a series of tests on the products. The FDA says the toxin can be present in the food even if there's no visible evidence of mold. The mold can lead to Aflatoxin poisoning, the symptoms of which include "sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea," according to the FDA.

The list of recalled brands from the original recall is as follows:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

The expansion of the recall now includes the brands below. The lot codes the new brands were not included by the FDA due to the fact it covers "More than 1000 lot codes." However, all have an expiration date of July 9th, 2022 or before. Both the lot code and expiration date can be found on the back of the bag.

Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk, 40 lb. bag

Pro Pac Performance Puppy, 40 lb. bag

Splash Fat Cat 32%, 50 lb. bag

Nunn Better Maintenance, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

Sportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bag

Sportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bag

Sportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bag

If you have any of these brands of food, throw it out, contact Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. for additional instructions, and most importantly, stop feeding them to your pet immediately, being sure to an eye on them to see if they show any of the aforementioned symptoms of Aflatoxin poisoning.

[Source: CNN / FDA]