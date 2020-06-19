AMC Theaters Will Now Require Guests to Wear a Mask

Movie theaters all across America are starting to open up with precautions in place. Many are only allowed open at 50% occupancy. Today AMC made the announcement on their Facebook page that their new policy now includes that all guests must wear a mask. In a statement posted to AMC's Facebook they said:

At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres.

There has been much debate about wearing masks, however it is still recommended by the CDC to wear a mask in public. According to the CDC even just a homemade cloth face covering can help slow the spread of COVID-19. The CDC states that while wearing a mask may not protect you from contracting the virus, it may stop you from spreading the virus to others.

You can read AMC Theater's full post below.