Dog Days of Summer Dog & Cat Adoption Event Saturday June 20th

Another Chance for Animals will be hosting the Dog Days of Summer and De-CAT-Athon adoption event! It will take place Saturday June 20th in the parking lot of Bethel United Church of Christ on north Green River road. The event will take place from 10A-3P. They're doing their best to maintain proper social distancing during the event, and will even have contact-less adoption paperwork available, you just need a smartphone for it to work. They'll have all kinds of pets available for adoption from dogs and cats to rabbits.

Social Distancing will be practiced, and face masks are recommended but not mandatory. We will also have contactless adoption paperwork options as long as you have a smart phone!!

We will also have several vendors joining us with products from handmade collars to handmade dog tags (we will add links to vendors to the event page)

Last and never least, we will also have Lemon and Strawberry shake-ups available for sale also! *This will be an Outside event Only*

Another Chance for Animals holds a special place in my heart, because they rescued my dog Wrigley when she was a puppy. I was then able to adopt her through them, and I can't imagine my life without her. She's my girl. If you have never adopted a shelter pet before, please consider it. You'll be saving a life, and you just may meet your best friend!

Follow along with Another Chance for Animals on Facebook to stay up to date about upcoming adoption events.