Heartwarming Reason 99-Yr-Old Ohio Woman Works At Chick-fil-A

We all look forward to a day when we no longer have to work and we can begin our retirement. A time when we don't have to punch a time clock or have a schedule. After working hard for so many years, we can rest a relax. Sounds good, right? Or, does it?

Get our free mobile app

I remember when my dad and father-in-law retired, they both went through a very difficult time feeling unwanted and lost. After many years of having a place to go everyday, they suddenly found themselves with too much free time. It hit them both pretty hard and both started doing side jobs just to have something to do during the day.

Thinking about my own retirement, I can't see myself not doing something. I imagine I will get pretty bored. Now, I'm not saying I won't enjoy not gettin up in the middle of the night and driving an hour to work, but I will have to do something. I also plan on spending a lot of time with my family, but that too only goes so far. LOL.

My friend Patti, sent me a Facebook message that reminded me of how some people really feel about retirement. While at a Chick-fil-A in Cincinnati, she and her husband happened upon a birthday party being held at the restaurant.

It was a 99th birthday party for a woman who works at the restaurant. Yes, she was turning 99 and working at Chick-fil-A. Why? Well, Patti asked the same question and this is what she found out.

Our closest Chick-fil-A has a lady that works as a greeter because, it gives me a reason to get up each day'. She started out picking up trash one day. The manager asked why a lady was picking up trash and no one seemed to know. So as we were told they asked her to come inside. She said she was just looking for something to do...the rest is history she has been greeting, clearing tables and just welcoming guests. We just love her. Had no idea she was this old. The world needs more people like this her.

Here are the photos from her 99th birthday her co-workers through her at Chick-fil-A.

More photos and a video from her party.

Sometimes, retirement isn't all it's cracked up to be. If you find that you need more than vacations and free time in your golden years, find something you to do that makes you happy, like Ms. Carol.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads